Analysts Set Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Target Price at $110.91

Shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $111.36.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 20th. Barclays increased their price target on Autoliv from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Autoliv from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Danske lowered shares of Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Autoliv from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autoliv

Autoliv Stock Down 0.8 %

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Autoliv by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,346 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 7,587 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Autoliv by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,092 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Autoliv by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,903 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Autoliv by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Autoliv during the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv stock opened at $102.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.72. Autoliv has a twelve month low of $79.66 and a twelve month high of $111.30.

Autoliv Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is 56.20%.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

