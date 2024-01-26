Analysts Set CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Target Price at $55.38

Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.70.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson started coverage on CRH in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CRH in a research report on Monday, November 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on CRH in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded CRH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on CRH from $75.61 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th.

CRH opened at $71.02 on Friday. CRH has a 1 year low of $45.79 and a 1 year high of $71.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.11.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from CRH’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.25.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in CRH by 0.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 269,338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,790,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of CRH by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 262,579 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CRH in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,541,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of CRH by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in CRH by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the period. 8.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials in Ireland and internationally. It operates through three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; It also offers precast concrete and polymer-based products, such as underground vaults, drainage pipes and structures, utility enclosures, and modular precast structures to the water, energy, communication, transportation, and building structures markets; and construction accessories, such as engineered anchoring, fixing, and connection solutions, as well as lifting systems, formwork accessories, and other accessories used in construction applications.

