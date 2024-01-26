Analysts Set Expectations for NuStar Energy L.P.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:NS)

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for NuStar Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 24th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.81. The consensus estimate for NuStar Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.76 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for NuStar Energy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NuStar Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of NuStar Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of NuStar Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of NuStar Energy in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of NuStar Energy in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.43.

Shares of NYSE NS opened at $21.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.65 and a beta of 1.73. NuStar Energy has a 52-week low of $14.41 and a 52-week high of $21.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). NuStar Energy had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 131.79%. The company had revenue of $410.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.58 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 19,865,418 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $346,453,000 after purchasing an additional 4,586,344 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. boosted its holdings in NuStar Energy by 319.6% in the third quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 2,316,768 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,573 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NuStar Energy in the third quarter worth about $19,941,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,112,629 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $114,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,994 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in NuStar Energy by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,954,362 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $230,061,000 after acquiring an additional 975,659 shares in the last quarter. 56.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the transportation terminalling and storage of petroleum products and renewable fuels, and transportation of anhydrous ammonia in the United States and internationally. It operates through Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing segments. The Pipeline segment engages in the transportation of refined products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

