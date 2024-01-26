Analysts Set Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) PT at $74.17

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.17.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Immunocore in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Monday, November 20th.

In related news, insider Leger Tina Amber St sold 4,375 shares of Immunocore stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.89, for a total transaction of $305,768.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMCR. RTW Investments LP boosted its stake in Immunocore by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 6,096,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,402,000 after buying an additional 66,754 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,913,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,106,000 after acquiring an additional 217,920 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Immunocore by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 3,028,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,583,000 after acquiring an additional 26,748 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Immunocore by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,136,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,870,000 after buying an additional 90,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Immunocore by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,383,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,398,000 after acquiring an additional 49,524 shares during the period. 73.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immunocore stock opened at $71.67 on Friday. Immunocore has a twelve month low of $42.21 and a twelve month high of $74.77. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.56 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.49.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $62.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.62 million. Immunocore had a negative net margin of 28.16% and a negative return on equity of 19.13%. On average, analysts forecast that Immunocore will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also developing other programs for oncology comprise tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial in patients with advanced melanoma; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising cutaneous melanoma, ovarian, non-small cell lung cancer, and endometrial; IMC-T119C for multiple solid tumor cancers; IMC-P115C for multiple solid tumor cancers; and IMC-R117C, which is for a range of tumors, including colorectal, gastro-esophageal, and pancreatic cancers.

