Analysts Set LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Price Target at $43.60

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMPGet Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the five brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.60.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RAMP shares. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 6th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of LiveRamp by 0.5% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 136,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,898,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in LiveRamp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in LiveRamp by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,843,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,640,000 after purchasing an additional 378,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LiveRamp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,957,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RAMP opened at $40.26 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.93. LiveRamp has a 52 week low of $20.25 and a 52 week high of $42.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.24 and a beta of 1.09.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMPGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.12. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 9.30% and a negative return on equity of 0.95%. The firm had revenue of $159.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.33 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LiveRamp will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

