Analysts Set Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Target Price at $125.40

Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $123.96.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MRNA. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Moderna from $269.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered Moderna from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MRNA

Moderna Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $102.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.13. The company has a market capitalization of $39.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.66. Moderna has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $195.00.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.01) by $0.62. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 38.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Moderna will post -5.62 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Moderna

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $4,500,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,531,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,121,610.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO James M. Mock sold 772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total transaction of $84,727.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,612. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $4,500,450.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,531,063 shares in the company, valued at $153,121,610.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,899 shares of company stock worth $11,492,838 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in Moderna in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Moderna by 1,250.0% in the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 4,833.3% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 64.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Moderna

(Get Free Report

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.