Analysts Set Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Price Target at C$79.79

Shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$79.04.

Several analysts have issued reports on TOU shares. CIBC cut their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$82.50 to C$72.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$77.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Desjardins lowered their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$85.00 to C$76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$80.00 to C$70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th.

In other Tourmaline Oil news, Director Jill Terilee Angevine bought 1,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$56.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$84,720.00. In related news, Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$63.05 per share, with a total value of C$157,624.00. Also, Director Jill Terilee Angevine purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$56.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$84,720.00. Insiders acquired 12,700 shares of company stock worth $774,371 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSE TOU opened at C$59.28 on Tuesday. Tourmaline Oil has a 1 year low of C$52.34 and a 1 year high of C$74.21. The firm has a market cap of C$20.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$61.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$66.38.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.47 by C($0.67). Tourmaline Oil had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 19.10%. The business had revenue of C$1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.46 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tourmaline Oil will post 6.7902844 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 38.62%.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

