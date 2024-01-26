Analysts Set Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Price Target at $30.25

Shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.25.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VKTX. StockNews.com raised shares of Viking Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 4th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Viking Therapeutics

Institutional Trading of Viking Therapeutics

In other Viking Therapeutics news, CFO Greg Zante sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $268,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 180,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,235,067. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CFO Greg Zante sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $268,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 180,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,235,067. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Sarah Kathryn Rouan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total transaction of $691,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 40,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of VKTX stock opened at $21.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.58. Viking Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.25 and a one year high of $25.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.13 and a beta of 0.53.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

