Analysts Set Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Price Target at $30.25

Shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.25.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on VKTX. StockNews.com raised shares of Viking Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 4th.
Insider Buying and Selling at Viking Therapeutics
Institutional Trading of Viking Therapeutics
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 40,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.13% of the company’s stock.
Viking Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of VKTX stock opened at $21.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.58. Viking Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.25 and a one year high of $25.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.13 and a beta of 0.53.
Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Viking Therapeutics Company Profile
Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.
