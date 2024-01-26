Analyzing Pure Energy Minerals (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) and NioCorp Developments (NASDAQ:NB)

Pure Energy Minerals (OTCMKTS:PEMIF – Get Free Report) and NioCorp Developments (NASDAQ:NB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Pure Energy Minerals has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NioCorp Developments has a beta of -0.49, indicating that its share price is 149% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Pure Energy Minerals alerts:

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.7% of NioCorp Developments shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.7% of NioCorp Developments shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pure Energy Minerals $400,000.00 27.47 -$260,000.00 N/A N/A NioCorp Developments N/A N/A -$40.08 million N/A N/A

This table compares Pure Energy Minerals and NioCorp Developments’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Pure Energy Minerals has higher revenue and earnings than NioCorp Developments.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Pure Energy Minerals and NioCorp Developments, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pure Energy Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A NioCorp Developments 0 0 1 0 3.00

NioCorp Developments has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 294.74%. Given NioCorp Developments’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NioCorp Developments is more favorable than Pure Energy Minerals.

Profitability

This table compares Pure Energy Minerals and NioCorp Developments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pure Energy Minerals -63.79% -0.99% -0.98% NioCorp Developments N/A N/A -30.55%

Summary

NioCorp Developments beats Pure Energy Minerals on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pure Energy Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Pure Energy Minerals Limited acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. Its primary project is the Clayton Valley lithium brine project located in Clayton Valley, Esmeralda County, Nevada. The company was formerly known as Harmony Gold Corp. and changed its name to Pure Energy Minerals Limited in October 2012. Pure Energy Minerals Limited is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About NioCorp Developments

(Get Free Report)

NioCorp Developments Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral deposits in North America. It owns and develops the Elk Creek niobium/scandium/titanium project that owns one 226.43-acre parcel of land and associated mineral rights, and an additional 40 acres of mineral rights, as well as an optioned land package that covers an area of 1,396 acres located in Johnson County, southeast Nebraska. The company was formerly known as Quantum Rare Earth Developments Corp. and changed its name to NioCorp Developments Ltd. in March 2013. NioCorp Developments Ltd. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Centennial, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Energy Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Energy Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.