Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) and Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) Head to Head Contrast

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Free Report) and Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Anavex Life Sciences and Solid Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anavex Life Sciences N/A -33.40% -30.66% Solid Biosciences N/A -51.64% -41.32%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Anavex Life Sciences and Solid Biosciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anavex Life Sciences N/A N/A -$47.51 million ($0.60) -11.07 Solid Biosciences $8.09 million 20.20 -$85.98 million ($4.52) -1.79

Volatility and Risk

Anavex Life Sciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Solid Biosciences. Anavex Life Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Solid Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Anavex Life Sciences has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Solid Biosciences has a beta of 1.67, suggesting that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

30.8% of Anavex Life Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.5% of Solid Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 11.6% of Anavex Life Sciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.3% of Solid Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Anavex Life Sciences and Solid Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anavex Life Sciences 0 0 2 0 3.00 Solid Biosciences 0 0 2 0 3.00

Anavex Life Sciences currently has a consensus price target of $34.00, suggesting a potential upside of 412.05%. Solid Biosciences has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.11%. Given Anavex Life Sciences’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Anavex Life Sciences is more favorable than Solid Biosciences.

About Anavex Life Sciences

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is ANAVEX 2-73 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease, as well as other central nervous system diseases, including rare diseases, such as Rett syndrome, a rare severe neurological monogenic disorder; and infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, and Angelman syndrome. The company's drug candidate also comprises ANAVEX 3-71, which is in clinical trial for the treatment of schizophrenia, frontotemporal dementia, and Alzheimer's disease. Its preclinical drug candidates include ANAVEX 1-41 for the treatment of depression, stroke, and neurogenerative disease; ANAVEX 1066 for the potential treatment of neuropathic and visceral pain; and ANAVEX 1037 to treat prostate and pancreatic cancer. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Solid Biosciences

Solid Biosciences Inc., a life science company, engages in developing therapies for neuromuscular and cardiac diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-003, a next-generation gene transfer candidate for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (Duchenne); AVB-202-TT, a gene therapy program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia; AVB-401, a gene therapy program for the treatment of BAG3-mediated dilated cardiomyopathy; and other drugs for the treatment of undisclosed cardiac diseases. It also engages in developing platform technologies, including dual gene expression, a technology for packaging multiple transgenes into one vector, as well as novel capsids. The company has collaboration and license agreement with Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. to develop and commercialize new gene therapies for Duchenne. Solid Biosciences Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Charlestown, Massachusetts.

