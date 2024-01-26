Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPPF) Short Interest Update

Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPPF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Anglo American Platinum from $52.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Investec upgraded shares of Anglo American Platinum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th.

OTCMKTS AGPPF opened at $40.67 on Friday. Anglo American Platinum has a 12 month low of $31.50 and a 12 month high of $78.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.78.

Anglo American Platinum Limited engages in the production and supply of platinum group metals, base metals, and precious metals in South Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. It produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium, as well as gold, nickel, copper, cobalt sulphate, sodium sulphate, and chrome.

