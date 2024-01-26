Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Stock Position Boosted by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 37.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 10,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 17,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 2.8% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 19,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 52.5% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 3.9% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 16,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $17.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.07.

Insider Transactions at Annaly Capital Management

In other news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $852,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 545,259 shares in the company, valued at $9,291,213.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Performance

Shares of NLY stock opened at $19.75 on Friday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.52 and a 12 month high of $24.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.92.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.16%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is -55.44%.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

(Free Report)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.