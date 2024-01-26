Anpario (LON:ANP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

Anpario (LON:ANP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 340 ($4.32) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 34.65% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Anpario in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Anpario alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Anpario

Anpario Price Performance

About Anpario

Shares of LON:ANP opened at GBX 252.50 ($3.21) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 255.11 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 238.11. The company has a quick ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 10.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of £60.75 million, a P/E ratio of 2,295.45 and a beta of 0.66. Anpario has a 52-week low of GBX 113 ($1.44) and a 52-week high of GBX 358 ($4.55).

(Get Free Report)

Anpario plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes natural feed additives for animal health, hygiene, and nutrition. Its health and performance category offers various products that support and maintain animal gut health, such as phytogenic and acid based eubiotics, and omega fatty acids under the Orego-Stim, Optomega, pHorce, Salkil, and Genex brands; feed quality category provides products, such as enzymes, antioxidants, pellet binders, mould inhibitors, and acid based eubiotics under the pHorce, Feedzyme, Salgard, Oxigard, Moldgard, and Mastercube brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Anpario Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anpario and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.