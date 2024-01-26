Anpario (LON:ANP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

Anpario (LON:ANP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 340 ($4.32) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 34.65% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Anpario in a research note on Wednesday.
Anpario plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes natural feed additives for animal health, hygiene, and nutrition. Its health and performance category offers various products that support and maintain animal gut health, such as phytogenic and acid based eubiotics, and omega fatty acids under the Orego-Stim, Optomega, pHorce, Salkil, and Genex brands; feed quality category provides products, such as enzymes, antioxidants, pellet binders, mould inhibitors, and acid based eubiotics under the pHorce, Feedzyme, Salgard, Oxigard, Moldgard, and Mastercube brands.
