Anpario (LON:ANP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Anpario (LON:ANP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by Shore Capital in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Shares of LON ANP opened at GBX 252.50 ($3.21) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 10.62 and a quick ratio of 5.16. The company has a market capitalization of £60.75 million, a P/E ratio of 2,295.45 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 255.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 238.11. Anpario has a 1 year low of GBX 113 ($1.44) and a 1 year high of GBX 358 ($4.55).

Anpario plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes natural feed additives for animal health, hygiene, and nutrition. Its health and performance category offers various products that support and maintain animal gut health, such as phytogenic and acid based eubiotics, and omega fatty acids under the Orego-Stim, Optomega, pHorce, Salkil, and Genex brands; feed quality category provides products, such as enzymes, antioxidants, pellet binders, mould inhibitors, and acid based eubiotics under the pHorce, Feedzyme, Salgard, Oxigard, Moldgard, and Mastercube brands.

