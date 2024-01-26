Anpario (LON:ANP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Anpario (LON:ANP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by Shore Capital in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.
Anpario Price Performance
Shares of LON ANP opened at GBX 252.50 ($3.21) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 10.62 and a quick ratio of 5.16. The company has a market capitalization of £60.75 million, a P/E ratio of 2,295.45 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 255.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 238.11. Anpario has a 1 year low of GBX 113 ($1.44) and a 1 year high of GBX 358 ($4.55).
About Anpario
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Anpario
- How to Invest in Canada for Beginners
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- How to Invest in Hotel Stocks
- 5 best fintech banks to invest in now
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- What are fintech companies?
Receive News & Ratings for Anpario Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anpario and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.