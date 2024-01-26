ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America cut ANSYS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $356.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective (up previously from $332.00) on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on ANSYS from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on ANSYS from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ANSYS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $317.20.

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $339.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.27, a P/E/G ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $321.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $311.29. ANSYS has a 1-year low of $258.01 and a 1-year high of $364.31.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.13. ANSYS had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 22.40%. The business had revenue of $458.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.57 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that ANSYS will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.68, for a total value of $69,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,199 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,830.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 9,566 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.29, for a total value of $2,853,442.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,827,199.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in ANSYS by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 50,089 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,176,000 after purchasing an additional 14,856 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at $446,400,000. First Merchants Corp boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 7,834 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,601 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,822,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 415,424 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $149,607,000 after acquiring an additional 31,579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

