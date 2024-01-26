AON (AON) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.07 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,685.76% and a net margin of 20.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect AON to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AON Stock Performance

AON stock opened at $299.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $309.40 and a 200-day moving average of $321.46. The firm has a market cap of $60.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.86. AON has a 1-year low of $280.89 and a 1-year high of $347.37.

AON Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.71%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AON shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of AON from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $361.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of AON from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $328.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of AON from $318.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AON currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $338.31.

Institutional Trading of AON

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of AON in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of AON in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of AON by 517.6% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

