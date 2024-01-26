APA (NASDAQ:APA) PT Lowered to $43.00

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by research analysts at Raymond James from $44.00 to $43.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 34.21% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on APA from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. UBS Group decreased their target price on APA from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Benchmark decreased their target price on APA from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Bank of America upped their target price on APA from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.44.

Get APA alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on APA

APA Stock Performance

APA stock opened at $32.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 3.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.71. APA has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $46.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. APA had a return on equity of 92.51% and a net margin of 17.62%. APA’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that APA will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of APA

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of APA during the 1st quarter worth about $295,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of APA by 3,173.6% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 17,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 16,566 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in APA in the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in APA in the 1st quarter valued at about $328,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in APA by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,362,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,324,000 after acquiring an additional 29,907 shares in the last quarter. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About APA

(Get Free Report)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.