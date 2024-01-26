Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) CFO Sells $230,815.00 in Stock

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) CFO Timothy Eugene Sullivan sold 3,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $230,815.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,675 shares in the company, valued at $6,218,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Timothy Eugene Sullivan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 16th, Timothy Eugene Sullivan sold 2,235 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total value of $149,320.35.

Shares of APLS stock opened at $66.25 on Friday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.83 and a 12 month high of $94.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.51. The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of -12.62 and a beta of 0.91.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $110.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.05 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 209.10% and a negative net margin of 222.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 400.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.75) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.43 EPS for the current year.

APLS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Bank of America upgraded Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.07.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLS. HC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 352.8% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 10,682 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 109.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,145,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,497 shares during the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

