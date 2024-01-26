APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,096 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in APi Group were worth $1,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in APi Group by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in APi Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of APi Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 52,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in APi Group by 3.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in APi Group by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director James E. Lillie sold 166,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total value of $4,548,315.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,057,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,732,777.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on APG. TheStreet upgraded shares of APi Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on APi Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price (up from $37.00) on shares of APi Group in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Shares of APi Group stock opened at $32.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.62. APi Group Co. has a 12 month low of $20.05 and a 12 month high of $34.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.78 and a 200 day moving average of $28.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. APi Group had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 2.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that APi Group Co. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, the Asian-Pacific, and other countries. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, and inspection and service of these integrated systems.

