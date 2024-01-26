Appen (OTCMKTS:APPEF) Stock Price Down 15.5%

Appen Limited (OTCMKTS:APPEF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 15.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.21 and last traded at $0.21. Approximately 2,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 7,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

Appen Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.87.

About Appen

Appen Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an AI lifecycle company that provides data sourcing, data annotation, and model evaluation solutions. It operates through two segments, Global Services and New Markets. The company offers data sourcing services, including image, video, speech, sensor, multi-modal hardware device testing, and mobile location services; pre-labeled datasets of audio, image, video, and text; and language-based AI solutions.

