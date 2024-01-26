AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Receives Overweight Rating from Stephens

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by Stephens in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $241.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. Stephens’ target price points to a potential upside of 6.77% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on AppFolio from $210.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of AppFolio in a report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of AppFolio from $228.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on AppFolio from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AppFolio presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.20.

NASDAQ APPF traded up $51.34 on Friday, reaching $225.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,241,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,902. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -166.45 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $181.12 and its 200 day moving average is $183.51. AppFolio has a 52-week low of $102.85 and a 52-week high of $226.78.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $165.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.46 million. AppFolio had a negative net margin of 8.25% and a negative return on equity of 25.82%. On average, research analysts expect that AppFolio will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Matthew S. Mazza sold 4,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.40, for a total transaction of $924,426.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,317,618.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Matthew S. Mazza sold 4,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.40, for a total value of $924,426.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,317,618.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Shane Trigg sold 7,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.10, for a total transaction of $1,486,743.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,616 shares in the company, valued at $14,130,261.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of APPF. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its position in AppFolio by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AppFolio during the third quarter worth about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in AppFolio by 2,922.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 48.96% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.

