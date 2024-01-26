Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Increases Dividend to $0.37 Per Share

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

Applied Industrial Technologies has increased its dividend by an average of 3.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. Applied Industrial Technologies has a payout ratio of 14.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Applied Industrial Technologies to earn $9.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.7%.

Applied Industrial Technologies Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of AIT stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $177.26. 134,788 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,039. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 1-year low of $122.24 and a 1-year high of $182.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $168.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.07.

Applied Industrial Technologies ( NYSE:AIT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 25.39%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 5,470 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $899,815.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,269 shares in the company, valued at $3,498,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 1,984 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $323,411.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,641 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,853,719.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,584 shares of company stock worth $1,715,612 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

AIT has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

