Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 9.350-9.700 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 9.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.5 billion-$4.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.5 billion.

NYSE AIT traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $177.07. 153,316 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,890. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.39. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 1-year low of $122.24 and a 1-year high of $182.96. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 8.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.12%.

Several research firms recently commented on AIT. StockNews.com began coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday.

In other news, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 5,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $899,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,498,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 5,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $899,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,498,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Dean Hall sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total value of $307,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,999.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,584 shares of company stock valued at $1,715,612 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIT. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,060,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 480,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,222,000 after buying an additional 143,355 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $373,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

