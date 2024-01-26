Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Trading Down 3.2%

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $15.59 and last traded at $15.81. Approximately 542,373 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 2,649,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.34.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AAOI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on Applied Optoelectronics from $13.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.

The company has a market capitalization of $543.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.91.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.05). Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 28.54% and a negative return on equity of 17.89%. The company had revenue of $62.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.61 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Shu-Hua (Joshua) Yeh sold 42,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $957,821.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,627,748.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAOI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 236,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 14,932 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Applied Optoelectronics during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 149.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 124,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 74,589 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 55.8% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 151,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 54,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 29.0% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 93,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 21,061 shares during the last quarter. 41.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

