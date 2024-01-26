AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ATR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 122,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,429,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

Insider Activity at AptarGroup

In related news, insider Marc Prieur sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.24, for a total value of $403,968.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,745,646.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Marc Prieur sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.24, for a total value of $403,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,745,646.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Monnas Giovanna Kampouri sold 2,387 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.38, for a total transaction of $306,443.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,370.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AptarGroup Stock Up 0.4 %

ATR opened at $131.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.22. AptarGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.89 and a twelve month high of $133.79. The firm has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.58.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.11. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.92 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 38.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of AptarGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on ATR

About AptarGroup

(Free Report)

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.