Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Increases Dividend to $0.50 Per Share

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 25th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

Archer-Daniels-Midland has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 51 years. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a dividend payout ratio of 28.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Archer-Daniels-Midland to earn $6.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.9%.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Up 1.2 %

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,100,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,824,737. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $27.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.78. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a one year low of $50.72 and a one year high of $87.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.69 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $116.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Archer-Daniels-Midland

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Archer-Daniels-Midland

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 7,821 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 31,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after acquiring an additional 5,586 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 459,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,512,000 after acquiring an additional 9,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.