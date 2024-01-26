Archrock (NYSE:AROC) Shares Up 4.6%

Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $16.80 and last traded at $16.74. 305,294 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 1,063,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AROC shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Archrock from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Archrock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.33.

Get Archrock alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AROC

Archrock Stock Up 2.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $253.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.04 million. Archrock had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 10.04%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archrock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,830,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Archrock by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,562 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Archrock by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 180,832 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 9,472 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Archrock by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 16,512 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Archrock by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 142,510 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 65,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Archrock Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Archrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.