Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Hits New 52-Week High at $20.61

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $20.61 and last traded at $20.58, with a volume of 1156480 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley cut shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Ares Capital

Ares Capital Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.02 and its 200-day moving average is $19.58.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The investment management company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $655.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.14 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 50.37% and a return on equity of 12.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ares Capital

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 100.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,426 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181,426 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 411.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,952 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.32% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Capital

(Get Free Report)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.