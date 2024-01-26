Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.42.

ACRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock.

Shares of ACRE opened at $10.33 on Friday. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 1-year low of $7.52 and a 1-year high of $12.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.30 and a 200 day moving average of $10.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $559.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.20 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 21.43 and a quick ratio of 21.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s payout ratio is currently 2,200.37%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 190.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,997 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.37% of the company’s stock.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt and preferred equity products, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage-backed securities.

