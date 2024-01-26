Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKF) Short Interest Update

Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 338,500 shares, an increase of 746.3% from the December 31st total of 40,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 667,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

ARBKF opened at GBX 0.19 ($0.00) on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.16. The firm has a market cap of £865,035.86 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.08. Argo Blockchain has a twelve month low of GBX 0.08 ($0.00) and a twelve month high of GBX 0.46 ($0.01).

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for complex cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.

