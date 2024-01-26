Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc Has $839,000 Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc reduced its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,360 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 0.8% of Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Milestone Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOG. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.14.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOG stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $153.32. 9,802,737 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,174,865. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.86 and a 52 week high of $154.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $139.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $3,182,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,407,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,519,313.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $3,182,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,407,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,519,313.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total value of $54,859.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,409,390.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 189,459 shares of company stock valued at $25,949,772. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.