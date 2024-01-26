Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,453 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 578 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ARWR. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 22.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,496 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ ARWR opened at $33.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.32 and its 200-day moving average is $29.26. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.67 and a 12-month high of $42.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ARWR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $16.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.87 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 53.65% and a negative net margin of 85.27%. On average, equities analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.27 EPS for the current year.

ARWR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.77.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ARWR

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, insider James C. Hamilton sold 7,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.89, for a total value of $292,906.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 210,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,778,293.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, insider Martin Javier San sold 19,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $567,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 131,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,795,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider James C. Hamilton sold 7,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.89, for a total transaction of $292,906.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 210,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,778,293.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 138,640 shares of company stock valued at $4,611,746. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.