Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.60 on March 15th

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This is a boost from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a payout ratio of 19.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to earn $10.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.9%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

Shares of AJG opened at $237.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $235.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $174.45 and a twelve month high of $254.00. The company has a market cap of $51.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.02. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 11.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP William F. Ziebell sold 20,067 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.22, for a total value of $4,840,561.74. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,228 shares in the company, valued at $8,497,698.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP William F. Ziebell sold 20,067 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.22, for a total transaction of $4,840,561.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,497,698.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 1,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.05, for a total value of $276,414.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,529.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,038 shares of company stock worth $11,433,022. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 21,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1,306.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1,413.0% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. 81.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $277.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lowered Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. TD Cowen began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $249.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $262.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.38.

View Our Latest Research Report on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

