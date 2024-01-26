Ascendant Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASDRF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ascendant Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASDRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,400 shares, a growth of 362.5% from the December 31st total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Ascendant Resources Stock Down 8.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASDRF opened at $0.06 on Friday. Ascendant Resources has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day moving average is $0.08.

Get Ascendant Resources alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Ascendant Resources from C$0.50 to C$0.25 in a research note on Monday, October 9th.

Ascendant Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ascendant Resources Inc, a mining company, explores for and develops mineral properties. The company explores for zinc, copper, lead, tin, silver, gold, and other metals. It holds 50% interest in the Lagoa Salgada volcanogenic massive sulphide project, which covers an area of 10,700 hectares located on the Iberian Pyrite Belt in Portugal.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendant Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendant Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.