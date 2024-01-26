Ascom Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ACMLF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Ascom Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ACMLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decline of 68.5% from the December 31st total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of ACMLF opened at $7.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.48. Ascom has a 52 week low of $7.48 and a 52 week high of $7.48.

Ascom Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare ICT and mobile workflow solutions worldwide. The company offers nurse call and monitoring systems, including teleCARE IP that provides wireless nurse call, alerts, messaging, monitoring, and wander management solution; and Telligence, a patient response system.

