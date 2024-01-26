ASML Holding Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.58 (NASDAQ:ASML)

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 1.5794 per share by the semiconductor company on Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $6.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th.

ASML Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of ASML stock traded down $13.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $855.13. 252,419 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,507,958. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $725.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $671.94. ASML has a 1-year low of $563.99 and a 1-year high of $883.28. The company has a market cap of $337.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Get ASML alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASML. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 0.8% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 2.0% in the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of ASML by 9.4% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of ASML by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ASML has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on ASML in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $841.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ASML

ASML Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.