ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Dividend Announcement

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. Approximately 1,228,640 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the previous session’s volume of 1,433,608 shares.The stock last traded at $872.51 and had previously closed at $847.31.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a $1.5794 dividend. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.53. This represents a $6.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ASML has been the topic of several research reports. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $841.33.

ASML Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $725.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $671.94. The firm has a market cap of $342.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.17, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ASML

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. boosted its position in ASML by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 2,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its stake in ASML by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

ASML Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Articles

