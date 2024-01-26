ASML Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:ASML)

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 19,536 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 137% compared to the typical daily volume of 8,259 call options.

ASML Price Performance

NASDAQ ASML opened at $869.08 on Friday. ASML has a 52 week low of $563.99 and a 52 week high of $883.28. The company has a market cap of $342.93 billion, a PE ratio of 42.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $725.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $671.94.

ASML Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be issued a $1.5794 dividend. This represents a $6.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. ASML’s payout ratio is 25.23%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ASML

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in ASML by 14.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 229,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $153,573,000 after acquiring an additional 29,290 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 5.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in ASML by 13.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in ASML in the first quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in ASML by 35.2% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. 18.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $841.33.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

