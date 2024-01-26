ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $27.09

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.09 and traded as high as $27.44. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) shares last traded at $27.44, with a volume of 923 shares traded.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Stock Up 1.7 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.08.

About ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening and access products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. It offers BIM-ready door opening solutions; doors and hardware products; electronic access control ecosystem, wireless, electronic key, standalone access, and wired solutions; swing, revolving, and sliding doors; hinges, lever handles, mortise lockcases, cylinders, exit devices, door closers, floor spring, pull handles, and other hardware; and entrance automation systems.

