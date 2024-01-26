Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Short Interest Down 57.1% in January

Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,200 shares, a drop of 57.1% from the December 31st total of 159,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 310,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Astellas Pharma Price Performance

ALPMY stock opened at $11.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Astellas Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $11.15 and a fifty-two week high of $16.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.30. The stock has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a PE ratio of 95.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.41.

Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.18). Astellas Pharma had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 2.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Astellas Pharma will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

About Astellas Pharma

Astellas Pharma Inc manufactures, markets, and imports and exports pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company provides XTANDI, a treatment for prostate cancer; XOSPATA, a treatment for patients who have relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia with a FLT3 mutation; and PADCEV, a treatment for patients with metastatic urothelial cancer.

