ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Short Interest Down 61.2% in January

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a drop of 61.2% from the December 31st total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

ATA Creativity Global Price Performance

AACG opened at $1.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.54 million, a P/E ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 1.13. ATA Creativity Global has a one year low of $0.79 and a one year high of $2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.10.

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.15 million during the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative net margin of 18.44% and a negative return on equity of 33.02%.

Institutional Trading of ATA Creativity Global

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ATA Creativity Global stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ATA Creativity Global ( NASDAQ:AACG Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 28,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.09% of ATA Creativity Global at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

About ATA Creativity Global

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools, foreign language training services, junior art education, in-school art classes, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.

