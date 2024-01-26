Atb Cap Markets Comments on Canadian National Railway’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:CNI)

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Canadian National Railway in a report issued on Tuesday, January 23rd. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now expects that the transportation company will post earnings of $5.93 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.90. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $5.93 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.86 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.67 EPS.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 23.46%.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$167.00 to C$159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $121.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.20.

CNI traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $123.62. The company had a trading volume of 192,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,930. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $121.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.40. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $103.96 and a 1-year high of $127.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $79.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.90.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 241.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 121.0% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $0.638 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.59%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

