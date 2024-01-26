ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) PT Raised to C$49.00

ATCO (TSE:ACO.X – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at CIBC from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.22% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on ATCO from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. TD Securities dropped their target price on ATCO from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Scotiabank cut ATCO from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$46.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on ATCO from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ATCO presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$45.71.

ATCO stock traded up C$0.86 on Wednesday, hitting C$37.92. 68,270 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,835. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.81. The firm has a market cap of C$3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$37.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$37.11. ATCO has a 1 year low of C$32.90 and a 1 year high of C$45.59.

In related news, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. acquired 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$37.30 per share, with a total value of C$152,930.00. In other news, Director Norman M. Steinberg bought 1,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$38.51 per share, with a total value of C$49,985.98. Also, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. bought 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$37.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$152,930.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 20,398 shares of company stock worth $767,916. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing, modular facilities, construction and site support, workforce lodging, facility operations and maintenance, defense operations, and disaster and emergency management services.

