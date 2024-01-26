Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Short Interest Down 38.7% in January

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a drop of 38.7% from the December 31st total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 461,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Barclays initiated coverage on Atlas Copco in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Atlas Copco Stock Down 3.2 %

Atlas Copco stock opened at $15.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.41. Atlas Copco has a 1-year low of $11.14 and a 1-year high of $17.36. The company has a market cap of $76.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). Atlas Copco had a net margin of 16.28% and a return on equity of 31.31%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Atlas Copco will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions North America, South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. The company offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

