Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) PT Raised to $250.00

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Barclays from $165.00 to $250.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.03% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TEAM. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Atlassian from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Atlassian from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Atlassian from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Atlassian in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.82.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on TEAM

Atlassian Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM traded up $3.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $247.45. The company had a trading volume of 556,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,074. Atlassian has a 1 year low of $128.02 and a 1 year high of $254.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $219.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 50.61% and a negative net margin of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $977.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.59 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Atlassian will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Atlassian news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 4,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.97, for a total value of $843,463.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 181,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,590,367.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 4,560 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.97, for a total transaction of $843,463.20. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 181,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,590,367.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.03, for a total transaction of $1,467,145.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 329,640 shares in the company, valued at $58,685,809.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 316,799 shares of company stock valued at $65,566,637. Company insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Atlassian

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Atlassian during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 151.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Atlassian during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Atlassian during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Atlassian during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

About Atlassian

(Get Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.