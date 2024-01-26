Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) PT Raised to $250.00

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Barclays from $165.00 to $250.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.03% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TEAM. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Atlassian from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Atlassian from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Atlassian from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Atlassian in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.82.
Atlassian Stock Up 1.3 %
Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 50.61% and a negative net margin of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $977.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.59 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Atlassian will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Atlassian news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 4,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.97, for a total value of $843,463.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 181,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,590,367.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 4,560 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.97, for a total transaction of $843,463.20. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 181,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,590,367.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.03, for a total transaction of $1,467,145.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 329,640 shares in the company, valued at $58,685,809.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 316,799 shares of company stock valued at $65,566,637. Company insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Atlassian
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Atlassian during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 151.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Atlassian during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Atlassian during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Atlassian during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.
About Atlassian
Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.
