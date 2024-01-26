AT&T (NYSE:T) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $17.19, but opened at $16.56. AT&T shares last traded at $16.81, with a volume of 17,963,705 shares.

The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.46%. AT&T’s payout ratio is -72.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AT&T

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in AT&T by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 75,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 23,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $1,460,000. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 7,049 shares in the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $122.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.60.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

