AT&T (NYSE:T) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.150-2.250 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.460. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded AT&T from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $18.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $20.83.

Get AT&T alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on T

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $17.31. 15,787,947 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,073,871. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.64 and its 200-day moving average is $15.43. The firm has a market cap of $123.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.69. AT&T has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $20.50.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.50%. AT&T’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AT&T will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.41%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.63%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AT&T

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 5,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

About AT&T

(Get Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.