Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $8.88

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUP) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.88 and traded as low as $7.80. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $8.04, with a volume of 1,123,620 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.77 and a quick ratio of 5.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.69 and its 200-day moving average is $8.88.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.08. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 48.59% and a negative return on equity of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $54.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.41 million. Equities research analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $165,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 13,044.8% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 15,132 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 279,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 402,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.64% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States. The company also offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

