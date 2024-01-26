Aurubis AG (OTCMKTS:AIAGY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Aurubis AG (OTCMKTS:AIAGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Aurubis Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:AIAGY opened at $35.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.75 and its 200 day moving average is $40.06. Aurubis has a fifty-two week low of $33.58 and a fifty-two week high of $53.50.
Aurubis Company Profile
