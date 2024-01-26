Aurubis AG (OTCMKTS:AIAGY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Aurubis AG (OTCMKTS:AIAGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Aurubis Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AIAGY opened at $35.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.75 and its 200 day moving average is $40.06. Aurubis has a fifty-two week low of $33.58 and a fifty-two week high of $53.50.

Aurubis Company Profile

Aurubis AG processes metal concentrates and recycling materials in Germany. The company processes scrap metals, organic and inorganic metalbearing recycling raw materials, and industrial residues. It also offers wire rods and specialty wires, shapes, bars and profiles, industrial rolled products, and architectural rolled products.

