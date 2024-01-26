Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.37 EPS

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The auto parts company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 4.15%. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 EPS.

Shares of NYSE ALV traded up $6.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $109.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,166,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,128. Autoliv has a 52-week low of $79.66 and a 52-week high of $111.30. The firm has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. This is a positive change from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Autoliv’s payout ratio is 56.20%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALV. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Autoliv by 188.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,468,058 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $510,498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575,146 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Autoliv by 185.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,455,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $135,904,000 after purchasing an additional 945,517 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Autoliv in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,916,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Autoliv by 292.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,146,435 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $87,794,000 after buying an additional 854,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Autoliv by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,814,404 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $138,693,000 after purchasing an additional 315,473 shares in the last quarter. 56.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ALV shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on Autoliv from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Autoliv from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Autoliv from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Danske lowered Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Autoliv from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.36.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

